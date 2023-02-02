John Nyhan presents the Special C. at Banteer, 6 Feb. 2023
50 Years of Folk and Roots
1973-2023
In 1973 I was co-founder of the Shandon Folk Club, within an earshot of the famed Shandon Bells.
The Club was initially held in the Easons Hill Youth Club. Later on it moved to the C.I.E. Social Club in Emmet Place, Cork. Acts booked included Mick Hanley, Sonny Condell, and Al O'Donnell. There were also singers and open mic nights, where local talent performed.
Now, fifty years on, I am so proud to be presenting the Special Consensus on Monday night next, in the Glen Theatre, Banteer, Co. Cork (P51 NX28). It will be a very special night for me, as I enter my second half-century promoting music.
Bookings are going very well, but there are still tickets available; telephone 087 792 1771.
Keeping Music Live,
John Nyhan
Cork City Libraries Blog (see the BIB for 2 June 2015). To mark his second half-century, here's a link to a video of John Reischman (mandolin) and Eli West (guitar) playing the Reischman composition 'Uncle John Nyhan'.
