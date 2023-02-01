IBMA: applications for official WOB showcases are open
International Bluegrass Music Association announces that applications are now open for artists and bands who want to take part in the official showcase schedule at this year's World Of Bluegrass, the central annual bluegrass event on Planet Earth, which will be held on 26-30 Sept. in Raleigh, NC.
Official showcases are the premier platform for introducing talent and new music to the bluegrass community during IBMA World of Bluegrass. Each selected showcase act will perform at least twice during the week — typically once during the IBMA Business Conference and once at a venue in IBMA Bluegrass Ramble (the festival part of the event). More details and a link for making applications are on the latest IBMA e-newsletter.
