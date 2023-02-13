I Draw Slow at the Workman's Club, Dublin, 17 Feb. 2023
I Draw Slow will be in concert at the Workman's Club, 10 Wellington Quay, Dublin 2. from 7.45 to 11.45 p.m. Tickets can be booked through Eventbrite, where there is a location map and a video (also on YouTube) of their 'About a bird in an airport terminal'. The band will be playing songs from their brand new self-titled album on Compass Records (below), released before Christmas.
