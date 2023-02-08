How to kick off an outstanding track
From the first notes of 'Deeper in love', a single from North Carolina's Carley Arrowood, the banjo playing got my attention. Throughout the song, which is non-stop beautiful singing and playing on all instruments, the banjo is an essential part of the vitality with which the whole track is bursting. This should not be surprising, as it is being played by Tabitha Benedict (photo) of Cup O' Joe, Midnight Skyracer, and The Foreign Landers. The track can be heard on John Lawless's feature on Bluegrass Today and is available from download and streaming services. It is strongly recommended as a pick-me-up.
