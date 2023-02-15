High Plains Tradition top the bill at Durrow Mini Bluegrass Festival, 5-6 May 2023
3 Feb.) that the Mini Bluegrass Festival on 5-6 May at Bob's Bar, Durrow, Co. Laois, would have a top headline act, he was not kidding. Tony has now given out the main details of the event: the headline act will be the magnificent High Plains Tradition (above) from Colorado, making their sixth tour of Ireland. They will play both evening concerts, supported on Friday 5 May by the Gill Family Band (Cork) and on Saturday 6 May by Woodbine (Athy). Concert tickets are €20.00 per night per person, or €30.00 per person for both days; booking (851 656685) is essential as the concert venue holds only fifty people. Pickin' sessions will continue throughout Saturday.
High Plains Tradition are on the bill at the Cahersiveen Mountain Roots Music event for Sat. 29 April. Their online schedule shows their tour as lasting from 28 April to 8 May; no further details are available at present, but the BIB will publish any further dates as soon as they are received.
