Foghorn Stringband in Ireland, 4-13 May 2023
Baltimore Fiddle Fair at Baltimore, Co. Cork, will be presenting this year (4-7 May 2023), among many other artists, two leading acts from the old-time scene in the USA: the Foghorn Stringband (above) from Portland, Oregon - 'quite possibly the most popular band we've ever had at the festival' - and the fiddle-and-banjo duo of Allison de Groot and Tatiana Hargreaves.
We're delighted to be able to announce now that the Foghorns are scheduled to play five further dates in Ireland after the Fiddle Fair, as follows:
- Tues. 9th May: Raheen House Hotel, Clonmel, Co. Tipperary
- Wed. 10th: Colfers Pub, Carrig-on-Bannow, Co. Wexford
- Thurs. 11th: Seamus Ennis Arts Centre, Naul, Co. Dublin
- Fri. 12th: The Red Room, Cookstown, Co. Tyrone
- Sat. 13th: The Beehive, Ardara, Co. Donegal
© Richard Hawkins
