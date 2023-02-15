Evie Ladin on Deering Live TONIGHT (Wed. 15 Feb.)
Deering Banjo Company announce that clawhammer player, singer, and dancer Evie Ladin will be the featured guest on Deering Live tonight at 11.00 p.m. Irish time. The interview-plus-music can be watched on Deering Live and on YouTube; on both pages there is a concise account of Ladin's accomplishments for those who aren't already familiar with them. The Deering Live page also includes this video of her lively performance of 'Glory' at the Ear Trumpet Labs.
*The Recording King instrument company announce their new Carl Jackson Signature Model banjo, designed by Greg Rich. Carl Jackson, now a highly respected songwriter and record producer, first became known as a fiercely talented banjo-player, one of a succession who played with the late Glen Campbell. At the time of writing this post, the new model is not yet on the Recording King website, but several photos and more details can be seen on Bluegrass Today.
© Richard Hawkins
Labels: Banjo, Dance, Interviews, Luthiers, Old-time
