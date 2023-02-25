Dwight Diller, 17 Aug. 1946-14 Feb. 2023
With great regret, I learn from Banjo Hangout of the death last week, from brain haemorrhage after a fall, of Dwight Diller, one of the most influential players of old-time music of the past fifty years. His influence derived from the strength of his respect and love for the old music and the generations who had made it. His friend and biographer Lew Stern concluded his Dwight Diller: West Virginia mountain musician (2016) with the words:
The central message he sought to communicate was this: a person will only be able to play music that emerged from and resonated with their own charavcter and life experiences, and that ought to be sufficient.
The image above right, showing Dwight aged 27, is from the cover of Lew Stern's book (the most informative biography of a musician that I have so far read). The tributes by friends and fellow musicians on Banjo Hangout and on a commemorative web page should also be read. The Banjo Hangout notice of his death gives four videos of his playing and a link to his YouTube channel.
His website announces that his body will be cremated, and the ashes received by family on 4 March from 2.00 to 4.00 p.m. at Lantz Funeral Home, Marlinton, West Virginia. No extended memorial gathering is planned at this time, but friends are welcome.
