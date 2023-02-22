Cahersiveen Mountain Roots Music Weekend, 28 Apr.-1May 2023
Cahersiveen Mountain Roots Music Weekend returns this May Bank Holiday for its seventh year. It kicks off in CAMO'S, with a gathering featuring Ger Wolfe and local and visiting talents. Open sessions will be inclusive and varied throughout the weekend. Saturday a.m. features markets with music, poetry, workshops, and a showcase from Sparrow Performing Arts.
Concerts include Freddie White on Saturday 29th and Hank Wedel and Friends on Sunday 30th at the Haven. Late night gigs at the Sheebeen backroom venue will host the return of the much anticipated High Plains Tradition and Two Time Polka. Gigs feature the Dizzy Blues Band, Fiona Kennedy and Band, Strunky, Reverse the Hearse at night, along with early afternoon gigs and early evening gigs on Sunday 30th featuring a John Nyhan special and High Plains Tradition. Come and see what we have in store and keep an eye on our website, Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.
Cahersiveen Mountain Roots Music Weekend, hosted by Teacht Thar Sáile Folk Club, will run from 7.00 p.m. on Fri. 28 April to 1.00 a.m. on Mon. 1 May 2023. Celine can be contacted by 'phone (087 706 9935) or e-mail.
