April Verch and Cody Walters to release Passages and partings
April Verch and Cody Walters (above) for the special announcement in their latest e-newsletter:
The combination of musical ingredients heard on this 16-track collection showcase the duo’s instrumental agility and talents as vocalists. But Verch and Walters aren’t the only duo stirring the pot on Passages and partings; award-winning Canadian duo Pharis and Jason Romero and American old-time adventurists Betse & Clarke also lent their considerable skills and empathetic playing to two tracks each.
Passages and partings is a new tributary for April Verch and Cody Walters, created during a window of time when collaboration and interaction were altered and supposedly stifled. But perseverance, patience, and inspiration win out, as these two musicians continue to blaze their own path, creating a remarkable musical adventure.
The new album is due for release on 24 Mar., and can be pre-ordered up to 10 March, with an added bonus and shipping before the release date. April and Cody have visited Ireland several times with the April Verch Band; if their duo is news to you, this video is a good introduction.
