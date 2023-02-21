21 February 2023

April Verch and Cody Walters to release Passages and partings

Thanks to April Verch and Cody Walters (above) for the special announcement in their latest e-newsletter:

Renowned Ottawa Valley fiddler, singer, songwriter, and step dancer April Verch and her Kansas-born husband — roots multi-instrumentalist and vocalist Cody Walters — create new musical tributaries within Verch’s award-winning and critically acclaimed body of work with their debut duo album, Passages and partings. Working on a foundation of old-time tunes culled from a variety of sources, a number of new Verch originals are found on Passages and partings, along with classic country songs and century-old gems.

The combination of musical ingredients heard on this 16-track collection showcase the duo’s instrumental agility and talents as vocalists. But Verch and Walters aren’t the only duo stirring the pot on Passages and partings; award-winning Canadian duo Pharis and Jason Romero and American old-time adventurists Betse & Clarke also lent their considerable skills and empathetic playing to two tracks each.

Passages and partings is a new tributary for April Verch and Cody Walters, created during a window of time when collaboration and interaction were altered and supposedly stifled. But perseverance, patience, and inspiration win out, as these two musicians continue to blaze their own path, creating a remarkable musical adventure.

The new album is due for release on 24 Mar., and can be pre-ordered up to 10 March, with an added bonus and shipping before the release date. April and Cody have visited Ireland several times with the April Verch Band; if their duo is news to you, this video is a good introduction.

