An opening for pickers from the South? (South Co. Dublin, that is)
Music Network announce that applications are now open for this year's Dún Laoghaire-Rathdown County Council Arts Office Musicians-in-Residence Scheme :
Three residencies are available to musicians working in any genre of music, from rock to pop, classical to trad and everything in between. Applicants must be able to demonstrate a strong connection to Dún Laoghaire-Rathdown or propose a project that links with the area, for example taking inspiration from the location or by engaging with local communities or musicians.
As part of this year’s scheme two residencies are available to established musicians with a maximum funding award of €5000. An additional award of up to €3000 will support the work of an emerging musician or group.
More information on details of the scheme and on how to apply is on the Music Network website.
© Richard Hawkins
Labels: Agencies, Awards, Residencies
0 Comments:
Post a Comment
<< Home