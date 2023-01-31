Westport 2023 headliners score high in SPBGMA awards
Society for the Preservation of Bluegrass Music of America (SPBGMA) were announced in Nashville, TN, on Saturday night (28 Jan.), and the full list is presented on Bluegrass Today. As usual, the list includes names that are already (or soon will be) well known to bluegrass fans in Ireland. Seth Mulder & Midnight Run won the Song of the Year award for their 'My, my, my' on Mountain Fever Records; and from the Kody Norris Show, who will be headliners at this year's Westport Folk and Bluegrass Festival, Kody himself won the Entertainer of the Year and Guitar Performer of the Year awards, Mary Rachel Nalley-Norris won the Fiddle Performer of the Year award, and the band as a whole were Instrumental Group of the Year.
© Richard Hawkins
