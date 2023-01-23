The Yonder Boys in Ireland, 20-29 Jan. 2023
St John's Theatre & Arts Centre, Listowel, Co. Kerry, for making us aware of the current tour in Ireland by The Yonder Boys (USA/AUS/CHL), who were on the bill at last year's Westport Folk and Bluegrass Festival and clearly enjoyed themselves - they wrote on their Facebook a month ago:
We are heading back over to our true love, beautiful Ireland 🇮🇪 for 7 wonderful shows in January 2023 and we are just so happy about it and for ourselves, you cannot believe. Some new venues and some encore gigs in the mix! Get yourself to one and we will see you soon!
The Yonder Boys began their tour on Friday last and have already played at the Spirit Store, Dundalk, Co. Louth (Fri. 20th), The Dock, Carrick-on-Shannon, Co. Leitrim (Sat. 21st), and Shanley's Bar, Clonakilty, Co. Cork (Sun. 22nd). The second leg of the tour will be:
- Thurs. 26th: St John's Theatre, Listowel, Co. Kerry
- Fri. 27th: Levis Corner House, Ballydehob, Co. Cork
- Sat. 28th: Levis Corner House, Ballydehob, Co. Cork
- Sun. 29th: The White Horse, Ballincollig, Co. Cork (part of Ballincollig Winter Music Festival (see separate BIB post)
