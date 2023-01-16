Spring 2023: High Plains Tradition back in ireland!
Cahersiveen Mountain Roots Music in Co. Kerry for good news to begin the week: the splendid High Plains Tradition from Colorado, USA, will be returning to Ireland for this year's Cahersiveen Mountain Roots Music event, to be held over the May bank holiday weekend (Fri. 28 Apr.-Mon. 1 May). Further details on what Cahersiveen justly calls 'this much requested band' are awaited; other artists named on the schedule are Freddie White on the 29th and Hank Wedel & Friends on the 30th.
At present no other dates in Ireland are shown on High Plains Tradition's online schedule, but we trust they won't be here for that weekend alone.
0 Comments:
Post a Comment
<< Home