Special Consensus tour in Ireland begins 25 Jan. 2023 (update)
Special Consensus (above) is evergreen. The next one will open on Wednesday next week (25 Jan.) with two shows in Belfast: at 1.00 p.m. in the Black Box, and again at 8.00 p.m. in the American Bar. After three further shows in Ulster, the band will be briefly in Britain till 3 Feb. when they will play the first of twelve shows completing their tour in this island. All dates in the tour are in the BIB calendar, and are displayed in the BIB's right sidebar.
As if it had been planned, Bluegrass Unlimited magazine presents in its weekly newsletter a Spotify playlist of fifty Special C. recordings, and (from its archives) a 1979 article by Kerry Wike, the first time the band was ever featured in BU. The quotations in that article from and about the Special C.'s leader Greg Cahill help to show why he has achieved, so far, an IBMA Distinguished Achievement Award and induction into the SPBGMA Hall of Greats.
In addition, this week's BU podcast (no. 118) features Chris Jones, an alumnus of the Special C. who has since toured Ireland twice with his own band, the Night Drivers. The Mountain Home Music Company announces the latest single from Chris & the Night Drivers, 'The price of falling', which follows on a string of chart successes for them.
Update: Eilis Boland of Lonesome Highway conducted earlier this month an excellent, informative interview with Greg Cahill, which can be read here.
