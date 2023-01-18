Shane Hennessy at the Grand Ole Opry, 16 Mar. 2023
Shane Hennessy will be performing in the showcase programme at Folk Alliance International in Kansas City, MO (1-5 Feb. 2023), following that with a tour in the USA including three consecutive shows in Nashville, TN, at this year's Music City Irish Fest beginning with the Grand Ole Opry on St Patrick's Eve. In September he will be back at the Walnut Valley Festival in Winfield, KS. Six performance and instructional videos are also linked to Shane's latest e-newsletter.
© Richard Hawkins
