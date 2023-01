A fortnight ago the BIB reported on the release of a single from, the new album by the Gibson Brothers . Their latest e-newsletter announces that the album is out today (27 Jan.), and the Brothers began last night a fourteen-show tour in its support, with the first half in Connecticut, Maine, and New York, and the second in Maryland, Virginia, Kentucky, Tennessee, and North Carolina. They are also making the CD version of their earlier albumavailable at $10.00, via this link Compass Records announce that, the new twelve-track album by Rob Ickes and Trey Hensley , is due for release on 10 Feb. and can now be pre-ordered . The Compass press release includes this video of the duo (plus bass and drums) on stage, performing 'Moonshine run'., and) have reunited to record, their first album in nine years, which is due for release on 24 March. Three concerts by them on three successive nights in Nashville, TN, at the end of April, are already. The) has produced this short feature , focused on Nickel Creek's official video (also on YouTube ) of the song 'Strangers', the first to be released from the new album.Also on the Tristan Scroggins interviews flatpicking prodigy Jake Eddy , with several recorded examples of Eddy's masterful playing, in this feature © Richard Hawkins

Labels: Interviews, Record companies, Recordings, Visiting bands, Visiting players