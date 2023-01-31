31 January 2023

Mile Twelve release 'Take me as I am' video

Boston's Mile Twelve (60% of whose members are still the same as on the tours John Nyhan organised for them in Ireland) have a new album, Close enough to hear, coming out this Friday (3 Feb.), and have just released a video of one of the songs from it. 'Take me as I am', written by Evan Murphy (guitar, lead vocal), is inspired by an episode in Homer's Odyssey. More detail is provided by John Lawless on Bluegrass Today; the video can be watched there or on YouTube.

The bluegrass/ old-time world has certainly been happy with a full-length film based on the story of the Odyssey; a song based on part of the story seems a natural development.

© Richard Hawkins

Labels: , ,

posted by Richard Hawkins @ 1:38 pm   0 comments

0 Comments:

Post a Comment

<< Home