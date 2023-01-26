Kristy Cox wins her sixth Golden Guitar
17 Jan. the news that award-winning Australian country and bluegrass singer Kristy Cox (right), who toured here with her band in May 2019, thanks to the mygrassisblue.com team, was about to be inducted into the Australian Country Music Hands of Fame 2023 class. She received the award last Saturday (21 Jan.) at Tamworth, New South Wales. This was topped off by receiving her sixth Golden Guitar Award from the Country Music Association of Australia for Best Bluegrass Song of the Year. More details are on Bluegrass Today, which has a video (also on YouTube) of the song, 'Good morning moon'.
© Richard Hawkins
Labels: Awards, Country, National Associations, Recordings, Visiting players
0 Comments:
Post a Comment
<< Home