Ken Perlman's two new online clawhammer courses begin tomorrow (10 Jan.)
Ken Perlman, master of 'melodic clawhammer' banjo, sends a reminder that his two new online instruction courses both begin tomorrow (Tues. 10 Jan.), and that registration is possible right up to the last minute.
Each course costs $165.00 and consists of six weekly classes. The 'Get started at clawhammer' course is (quote) 'for complete or near beginners to clawhammer style (it’s OK if you’ve never even touched a banjo before)' (unquote). The 'Intermediate clawhammer banjo' course is for players with at least six months' to a year's experience of playing clawhammer. Each class will be an hour and a quarter long; beginner classes run from 6.30 to 7.45 p.m. EST, and intermediate classes from 8.00 to 9.15 p.m. EST (EST is five hours behind Irish time).
Note: Each course will use exercises and pieces from Ken's Centerstream/ Hal Leonard publication Clawhammer style banjo (see image above), so access to a copy will be an asset for anyone taking either course. Ken's other instructional aids, recordings, and publications are fetailed on his website.
