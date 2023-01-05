JigJam gears up for 2023
JigJam (Jamie McKeogh, guitar; Daithi Melia, 5-string banjo; Gavin Strappe, mandolin, tenor banjo; and Danny Hunter, fiddle) send New Year greetings and are 'incredibly grateful to have such a loyal & supportive fan base'. In the near future they will be performing on ‘The Late Late Show’ on Friday 13 January, following that with their show on 26 January at the Grand Social, Dublin, as part of Temple Bar TradFest 2023.
They will also be on the official showcase programme at this year's Folk Alliance International in Kansas City, MO, and will shortly be announcing their schedule of tour dates in the USA and Canada. More details (and photos) are on their latest e-newsletter.
© Richard Hawkins
0 Comments:
Post a Comment
<< Home