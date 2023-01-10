Gainsborough old-time festival (GB): updates
FOAOTMAD news blog for the poster image above and the latest information on this year's Gainsborough festival (10-12 Feb. 2023) in England, 'Europe's largest and best old-time festival'. Tim Rooke, the festival's organiser, announces:
Everything is in place for a great festival and tickets are selling well, so if you haven’t already got yours, now is the time to buy them.
There will be concerts on Friday and Saturday evenings, Sunday afternoon and Sunday evening. Workshops will be run on Saturday and Sunday and will include Beginners Banjo with Rachel Eddy, Double Bass, with Graeme Parry and Old-Time Mandolin with Evan Davies, plus ones for voices and dance.
Food will be served all through the weekend with a varied menu including vegetarian options. There will also be a bar available over the weekend (cash only please).
FOAOTMAD's annual general meeting is to be held during the festival weekend, More details, together with a history of the festival, are on the festival website and the poster image - click on it to enlarge it.
