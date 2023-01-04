Detached notes
Bluegrass Today that next month's Midwinter Bluegrass Festival in Colorado will be the first to be held without the founder, Ken Seaman (right), who with his wife Mary had organised the festival from 1986. Ken's death in September 2021 was greatly regretted here; he was well known in Ireland from several visits as banjo-player of the Bluegrass Patriots, who headlined the first Dunmore East festival in 1995. Ken's memory will be honoured at this year's Midwinter Festival (17-19 Feb.).
*The latest newsletter from the Birthplace of Country Music Museum in Bristol, TN, announces a new special exhibit and travelling exhibition, 'I've endured: Women in old-time music', aimed at illustrating all aspects of women's contributions to old-time music and the society that produced it. The title phrase 'I've endured' comes from a song by Ola Belle Reed. Next week (10 Jan.) the Museum's visiting speaker will be Kristina Gaddy, on her recent book Well of souls: uncovering the banjo's hidden history (see the BIB for 26 Nov. 2022).
*Mountain Home Music Company announces in a press release that Leaving is believing, the latest album by Ashby Frank (one of the many alumni of the Special Consensus) is scheduled for release on 20 Feb. 2023 and can be pre-ordered or bought in advance of that date; links for doing so are on the press release.
*A new book by Ron Block, who has played in Ireland as a member of Alison Krauss & Union Station and recently in a duo with Damien O'Kane, was published three months ago: Abiding dependence: living moment by moment in the love of God. It can be bought in paperback from the author at $15.00, or as an e-book from the publishers at $9.59. A brief TV interview with him about the book can be seen here or on YouTube.
© Richard Hawkins
