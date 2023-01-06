'Criffel Creek' and Moniaive Michaelmas Bluegrass Festival
FOAOTMAD news blog draws attention to the weekly radio programme 'Criffel Creek', presenting the best of bluegrass, Americana, Canadiana, folk, blues, gospel, and old-timey music, from new to old, on Alive 107.3FM every Sunday from 11.00 a.m. to noon, with Paul Lyttle (right). Discs from Paul's vinyl collection are often featured. Each show is repeated the following Monday at 11.00 p.m.-midnight. The playlist for 8/9 Jan. can be seen here.
Alive 107.3FM is a community radio station based in Dumfries, Scotland, but you can stream the show from the station's website. Paul Lyttle has been a regular visitor to Omagh bluegrass festivals, and is the founder and organiser of the Moniaive Michaelmas Bluegrass Festival, held every September in south-west Scotland. This year's event will be on 22-24 Sept. 2023.
