Blue Ridge Banjo Camp Volume 4, 15-20 Aug. 2023
press release:
Hosted by Béla Fleck, Blue Ridge Banjo Camp will be held at the Brevard Music Center in Brevard, NC on August 15-20, 2023. The camp will feature 4 days and 5 nights of diverse banjo instruction by Béla himself alongside a cast of world class banjo players/instructors. The week will culminate with a finale concert held in the beautiful Whittington-Pfohl Auditorium. The instructional focus will be on the three distinct styles of three-finger banjo playing: Scruggs, melodic, and single string. The Blue Ridge Banjo Camp will provide banjo players with the tools to improve their playing and aims to contribute to the overall growth of the fine art of the 5-String banjo.
Full details of this year's Blue Ridge Banjo Camp are on the website. Applications to join are open till 1 Mar. 2023.
