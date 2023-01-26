'BB' Bowness on Deering Live tonight (26 Jan.)
Catherine 'BB' Bowness, banjo-player for Boston's Mile Twelve, will be back for episode 81 of Deering Live tonight (Thurs. 26 Jan.) at 11.00 p.m. Irish time. The episode can also be seen live on YouTube, where it will be watchable after the live transmission. 'Thursday January 11', as shown on screen. is an error and should be disregarded. Deering announce that BB will
demonstrate and teach us about different chord and interval shapes you can use all the way up the neck of your banjo. Getting these under your fingers will really open up the entire fingerboard to you. Don't miss!
