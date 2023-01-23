Ballincollig Winter Music Festival, 24-29 Jan. 2023 - Dirk & Amelia Powell and more
Tim O'Brien and Jan Fabricius on the programme of the Ballincollig Winter Music Festival, centred on the White Horse at Ballincollig, Co. Cork, where they will be performing upstairs, with special guests Ultan O'Brien and dancer Nic Gareiss on Sun. 29 Jan. The show is already sold out. Our earlier post today has also drawn attention to the last show in the tour by The Yonder Boys, who will be playing downstairs at the White Horse in a free-admission bar session on the same evening.
We apologise, nonetheless, for not taking an earlier look at the full programme of the Ballincollig Winter Music Festival. The major news is that Dirk Powell and his daughter Amelia, having come to Glasgow for this year's Celtic Connections festival, will be playing at Shanley's Bar, Clonakilty, Co. Cork, on Wed. 25 Jan. and then coming on to Ballincollig, where on Thurs. 26 Jan. they will take part in a concert together with I Draw Slow. (The festival online programme says this concert is sold out; the concert web page says: 'Few tickets left'.) Dirk Powell's website shows no other performances in Ireland.
On Fri. 27 Jan. Cork city's own Brendan & Louis Butler will be playing a free-admission bar session at the White Horse from 5.30 p.m. And on Sat. 28 Jan. Dirk Powell will give a three-hour old-time music workshop, starting at 11.00 a.m. Admission is €20.00.
