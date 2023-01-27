A video sample of the Special C.
The multi-award-winning Special Consensus began their current tour in Ireland on Wednesday with two performances in Belfast, and tonight (Fri. 27 Jan.) are playing in the Roe Valley Arts and Cultural Centre, Limavady, Co. Londonderry, at 8.00 p.m. Full dates for the tour are shown in the BIB's sidebar and main calendar.
Near the end of the tour they will be in concert at the Pavilion Theatre, Dun Laoghaire, on Sun. 12 Feb. The Pavilion has chosen as an advertisement for the occasion this official video (see above) of the J.P. Cormier song 'Blackbird' being recorded by the Special C. - Greg Cahill (banjo), Greg Blake (guitar and lead vocals), Dan Eubanks (bass), and Michael Prewitt (mandolin) - aided by Dale Ann Bradley and Amanda Smith (backing vocals), Alison Brown (producer and second banjo), and Rob Ickes (dobro).
