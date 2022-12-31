Watery Hill Boys: a new album in preparation
Watery Hill Boys of Drogheda, Co. Louth, for this news:
It's been a long time, what with Covid etc., Liz leaving us, and all the other vicissitudes of life. The Watery Hill Boys have never stopped playing, and our bass player Sean Og has finally got his double bass fixed up and it sounds great, so much so that we have started recording Album No. 3.
We are playing regularly in Clarke’s, Drogheda, and other local venues. Unfortunately, Carbery’s Pub is closed at present due to Aine’s illness. Wishing you all the compliments of the Season...
The image above is from a recent poster for a gig by the Watery Hill Boys (also on Facebook) at Clarke's, which is at the junction of Peter St. and Fair St. in central Drogheda.
© Richard Hawkins
Labels: Bands, Gigs, Old-time, Recordings, Venues
