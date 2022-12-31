It's been a long time, what with Covid etc.,leaving us, and all the other vicissitudes of life. The Watery Hill Boys have never stopped playing, and our bass playerhas finally got his double bass fixed up and it sounds great, so much so that we have started recording Album No. 3.We are playing regularly in Clarke’s, Drogheda, and other local venues. Unfortunately, Carbery’s Pub is closed at present due to’s illness. Wishing you all the compliments of the Season...

