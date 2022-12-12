Update on 'Banjo month' at BU
Bluegrass Unlimited magazine announces that BU is calling December 2022 its 'Banjo month' - not only does the current issue have Earl Scruggs on the cover, but in this month's four podcasts some of the best Scruggs-style players now living will be talking about Earl. The first of these is Jim Mills, who will be asked about his music career as well as Earl Scruggs, J.D. Crowe, and his own vintage Gibson banjo business. The podcast can be heard here.
Similarly, this month's Spotify playlist presents thirty-nine instrumentals which Earl has recorded over the years; the BU archives yield up three articles from 2002, 2003, and 2004 by Jim MIlls, with information that later went into his book on original pre-war Gibson flat-head 5-string banjos; and BU editor Dan Miller demonstrates in a twelve-minute video (also on YouTube how to develop variations on 'Little darling, pal of mine'.
Labels: Banjo, Business, Media, Recordings
