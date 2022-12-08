Tristan Scroggins interviews Sam Bush on John Hartford on BGS
No Depression of Radio John: songs of John Hartford, Sam Bush's new album commemorating John Hartford (1937-2001) as an individual and innovative songwriter and instrumentalist, and a strong influence on the development of 'newgrass'. The review was accompanied by videos, photos, and Bush's testimony to how much Hartford's songs and friendship had meant to him.
Tristan Scroggins (veteran of several tours in Ireland as mandolinist with his father Jeff's band Colorado and with Chris Jones & the Night Drivers) has now contributed to the Bluegrass Situation (BGS) a major interview with Bush, 'On a loving tribute album, Sam Bush salutes John Hartford's songwriting'.
The interview as published includes six videos of Hartford songs - three from live Bush performances and three from the album, on which Bush played nearly all the instruments (including banjo; there's a good deal here about his banjo playing). It's illuminating on Sam Bush's own musical development and on what went into the making of the album.
