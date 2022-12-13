The organisers of Celtic Connections in Glasgow, Scotland, who will begin their thirtieth anniversary programme next month, announce that limited tickets are still available for the twentieth Transatlantic Sessions concert, to be held in the Glasgow Royal Concert Hall (2 Sauchiehall St., Glasgow G2 3NY) at 7.30 p.m. on Sunday 5 February:



As ever, the show’s über-seasoned house band – most of them Transatlantic Sessions stalwarts, helmed by joint masters of ceremonies Aly Bain and Jerry Douglas - is a crème-de-la-crème selection of Celtic and Americana roots talent.



(Links added by the BIB.) Tickets can be bought online.



