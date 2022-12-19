Tim O'Brien and Jan Fabricius in Ireland, 26 Jan.-5 Feb. 2023
Hawk's Well Theatre in Sligo town for making us aware that Tim O'Brien (USA) and his wife Jan Fabricius (above) will be on tour in Ireland in late January and early February 2023. The tour opens on Thursday 26 January with Tim performing solo as a special guest of Dervish at the National Stadium, 145 South Circular Road, Dublin 8, as part of the 'Great Irish Songbook' project. All subsequent dates shown at present on the website are by the duo, as follows:
- Fri. 27th: Moynihan's Bar, 30-34 Upper Gladstone St., Clonmel, Co. Tipperary (Clonmel World Music)
- Sun. 29th: White Horse, West Village, Ballincollig, Co. Cork (Ballincollig Winter Music Festival)
- Thurs. 2nd Feb.: Cleere's Bar & Theatre, 28 Parliament St., Kilkenny city
- Sat. 4th: Clew Bay Hotel, James St., Westport, Co. Mayo
- Sun. 5th: Hawk's Well Theatre, Temple St., Sligo town
© Richard Hawkins
Labels: Tours, Venues, Visiting players
0 Comments:
Post a Comment
<< Home