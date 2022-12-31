New Year greetings from past visitors
Caleb Klauder and Reeb Wilms (seen above with their Country Band) for their 'Happy New Year to all!' greetings-newsletter, which goes a long way towards ensuring a Happy New Year by confirming that the Foghorn String Band will indeed be on tour in Scotland and Ireland from 25 April to 15 May 2023 inclusive. No details are on the Foghorns' online tour schedule yet. The Country Band is scheduled to make a European tour in August and September.
*Thanks also to Joe Mullins & the Radio Ramblers (Omagh headliners in 2019) for their own New Year greetings, which looks back (with photos) on the eventful year they had in 2022, with special reference to the induction of Joe's father Paul 'Moon' Mullins into the Bluegrass Music Hall Of Fame, and the success of the Industrial Strength Bluegrass Festival.
