New video from Mules & Men: 'I've tried'
Dublin's Mules & Men released four days ago their new video 'I've tried', written by Luke Coffey and Lily Sheehan, arranged and performed by the band and Benjamin Burns, and filmed live in the studio by Brian Gleeson. The song, sung by Lily, is very different material from that of M&M's album A tribute to Johnnie Whisnant (and other bluegrass legends), but anyone who appreciates their wide-ranging talents should enjoy it. Mules & Men are also on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, Spotify, Bandcamp, and YouTube.
