Ken Perlman online clawhammer clinics for Jan. 2023
Ken Perlman (right), master of 'melodic clawhammer' banjo, announces that the next two online live instructional workshops in the current season of his 'Clawhammer Clinics for old-time banjo' series will be 'Creating variations via scale formulas on clawhammer banjo' (9 Jan.) and 'Demystifying 'crooked' tunes in old-time music' (30 Jan.). Each clinic lasts an hour and a half. All Ken's previous Clinics are available as videos from his website at $25 each, and he can also be contacted for private lessons by Zoom.
© Richard Hawkins
Labels: Banjo, Instruction, Old-time, Visiting players, Workshops
