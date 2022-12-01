01 December 2022

IBMA International Band Performance Grants - apply now

In its latest newsletter, the International Bluegrass Music Association (IBMA) announces that applications can now be made for a 2023 International Band Performance Grant, to be sent in no later than 23 Dec. 2022. From among the applications received, the grant steering committee will select one band to receive a modest financial grant to enable them to attend the 2023 IBMA World of Bluegrass and set up a 2024 follow-up tour in the USA. The photo above shows the 2022 grant winners, Curly Strings from Estonia. An application form can be completed and submitted here.

