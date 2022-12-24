24 December 2022

Greetings from the Dublin Bluegrass Jam

The Bluestack Mountain Boys / Dublin Bluegrass Collective, hosts of the weekly Dublin Bluegrass Jam Session at Mother Reilly's, 28-32 Upper Rathmines Road, Dublin, post this photo by Gerry Geoghegan on their Facebook, with the greeting:

Happy Christmas and have a safe and Happy New Year! See you all back New Year's Day!

© Richard Hawkins

Labels: , , , ,

posted by Richard Hawkins @ 6:19 pm   0 comments

0 Comments:

Post a Comment

<< Home