Foreign Landers at the Earl Scruggs Center, 2 Apr. 2022
3 Jan. this year the BIB reported that the Foreign Landers duo (David Benedict, formerly of Mile Twelve, and Tabitha Agnew Benedict of Cup O' Joe and Midnight Skyracer) were scheduled to play at the Earl Scruggs Center in Shelby, NC, on 2 April as part of the Center's monthly Center Stage Concert series. The photo above, which appears without caption in the Center's latest news bulletin, shows the Foreign Landers and audience in the concert hall on that occasion.
© Richard Hawkins
0 Comments:
Post a Comment
<< Home