Foghorn Stringband and de Groot & Hargreaves at 2023 Baltimore Fiddle Fair
Baltimore Fiddle Fair at Baltimore, Co. Cork, will be presenting (among many other artists) two leading acts from the old-time scene in the USA: the Foghorn Stringband (above) from Portland, OR, and the fiddle-and-banjo duo of Alison de Groot and Tatiana Hargreaves. About the Foghorns in particular, the Fiddle Fair website writes:
These guys are like gods here in at the Baltimore Fiddle Fair and are quite possibly the most popular band we've ever had at the festival. Its been 6 whole years since they were here so watch out!
At present the Foghorns' online tour schedule indicates no other dates around the time of the Fiddle Fair.
