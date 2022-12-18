EWOB applications to be in by this coming Friday (23 Dec.)
The organisers of the European World Of Bluegrass (EWOB) festival, which has been held in the Netherlands since 1998, announce that band applications to take part in the 2023 EWOB should be sent in by the end of 23 Dec. 2022 - this coming Friday. Applications should be made and submitted using this form, which includes full details and an FAQ section. Ireland was represented at EWOB in 2022 by Long Way Home (below) - Owen Schinkel (NL) and Kylie Kay Anderson (USA), based in Co. Cork, who have been making a very active contribution to the scene in this island.
