'Del in December' on the BGS
Bluegrass Situation (BGS) online magazine announce 'Del in December', a week-long programme of items celebrating the great Del McCoury (above; photo by Daniel Jackson) which will include a decade-by-decade recap of his career, an interview about his latest Grammy-nominated album, a photographic report on his 80th-birthday party, and several videos - among which is the four-and-a-half-minute 'Soundcheck' video about his duo act with Sam Bush, including a snatch of Del's banjo-playing (see also the BIB for 2 Feb. 2022).
© Richard Hawkins
