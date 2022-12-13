Dale Ann Bradley - plans for 2023
5 Oct. the BIB reported that Dale Ann Bradley had been taken to hospital after a heart attack and would undergo triple bypass surgery. John Lawless at Bluegrass Today now sends very good news: Dale Ann herself announces that she has been 'patched up', gives thanks for the support she has received, and hopes to be back on stage in February. The GoFundMe site that was set up to help her with an initial target of $15,000, in the event raised over $28,000.
