Compass Records holiday sale
The Compass Records Group, with their ample catalogues of bluegrass and Celtic music and beyond, have opened their Holiday Sale with 25% off 'sitewide', including hoodies, T-shirts, hats, bags, CDs, LPs, digital music, books, and more - the only items excluded from the sale are last month's releases and bundles. The sale can be browsed here. Compass Records was fouded and is run by Alison Brown, who has produced the recent recordings by the Special Consensus. Banjo-players interested in the gear she uses for performing and recording can see the details here.
