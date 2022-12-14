We have really been enjoying the music and vibe at "Ma's" on Sundays and wanted to let you and your readers know that we will have Christmas Day off this year, so we plan to celebrate our 'Dublin Bluestacks Christmas Pickin' Party' this Sunday, December 18th, from 7.00 to 11.00 p.m. with a Festive Open Bluegrass Jam Session. Wey'all can make it! Thank you and all the pickers who have supported the jam in 2022, we look forward to being back on again on New Year's Day 2023! Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year to everyone!

