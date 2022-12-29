'Brightest and best' from Keith & Kristyn Getty with Ricky Skaggs
'Ricky Skaggs joins Keith & Kristyn Getty on Confessio' is the title of John Lawless's feature on Bluegrass Today, and the photo at the head of it shows all three together in performance. Keith & Kristyn Getty (also on Facebook) are from Belfast and now divide their time between the North and Nashville, TN, where their daughters live. Their latest album, Confessio, has been nominated for a Grammy award in the 2023 category of Best Roots Gospel Album.
The official music video of their recording, with Ricky Skaggs, of the hymn 'Brightest and best' (written in 1811 by Reginald Heber (1783-1826)) can be seen on YouTube, where you can also find a lyric video, recorded live at the Opry House in Nashville. John Lawless writes: 'Their music carries the sound of Celtic folk tunes', and the recorded 'Brightest and best' certainly sounds more Celtic than one might expect from a Yorkshireman who was later anglican bishop of Calcutta, and whose many other hymns include 'From Greenland's icy mountains' and 'Holy, holy, holy, Lord God almighty'.
Keith & Kristyn Getty will be in Belfast in June for the conference (Fri. 16th) and concert (Sat. 17th) in their Sing Europe 2023 schedule. Tickets can now be booked for the concert.
