Bluegrass and old-time not among best Southern albums
Best Southern albums of 2022, accompanied by a Spotify playlist. Nothing on it counts even remotely as bluegrass. The Bitter Southerner has since added a supplementary list of a further twenty-two favoured albums, and Jake Xerxes Fussell, who played at this year's Kilkenny Roots Festival and a few other gigs in Ireland in May, and at Whelan's in Dublin in late October, is the only artist there who comes close. It looks as if bluegrass and old-time music may not be Southern enough.
