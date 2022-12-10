'Lonesome state of mind' and 'Lovin' of the game' from past festival headliners
Blue Highway, who topped the bluegrass section of the bill in the 2009 Johnny Keenan Banjo Festival at Longford town, have released the first single from their forthcoming album. 'Lonesome state of mind', described by co-writer Tim Stafford as 'a straight-ahead bluegrass song', can be heard on YouTube and John Lawless's feature on Bluegrass Today. The band's lineup on the recording is Tim Stafford (guitar), Wayne Taylor (bass, lead vocal), Shawn Lane (mandolin, harmony vocal), Jason Burleson (banjo), and Gary Hultman (resophonic guitar).
Similarly, Michael Cleveland & Flamekeeper, who headlined the Omagh bluegrass festival in 2008, have now released their recording of 'The lovin' of the game', a song recorded by Judy Collins in 1975. The single will be the title track of the band's new album, due out in March 2023. It can be heard on YouTube and on Bluegrass Today. The band now consists of Michael Cleveland (fiddle), Josh Richards (guitar, lead vocal), Nathan Livers (mandolin), Chris Douglas (bass), and Josiah Strode (banjo).
© Richard Hawkins
