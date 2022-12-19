17th Westport Folk and Bluegrass Festival, 9-11 June 2023 - tickets now on sale
Westport Folk and Bluegrass Festival comes this welcome announcement:
On the weekend of 9–11 June 2023 the town of Westport in County Mayo, Ireland, will once again welcome music lovers from all over the world to what is widely regarded as one of the leading folk & bluegrass events in the country.
Fifteen acts from the US, UK, Spain, Czech Republic, and of course Ireland, will take to the stages in ten different venues over the three-day musical celebration. The programme will consist of concerts, pub gigs, sessions, workshops, a square dance, gospel hour, and much more.
Among the acts will be some of the best emerging American bluegrass acts - The Kody Norris Show and Fog Holler (this will be the band's first ever Irish appearance), Bill and the Belles, Melody Walker & Jacob Groopman (of Front Country), and jam band The Pond, as well as top Czech band Rustic Robots and a Pan-European Band led by banjo maestro Lluís Gómez.
Folk-singer Niamh Dunne will lead the Irish representation of the lineup, alongside festival favourites Tim Rogers and The Rocky Top String Band.
More acts to be added in the coming weeks. Tickets for the main events are now on sale via the Festival website, http://westportfolkbluegrass.com/
The Kody Norris Show (above); Bill and the Belles (below)
Melody Walker & Jacob Groopman (above); Fog Holler (left)
The Pond (above)
Rustic Robots (CZ; above); the Lluís Gómez Bluegrass 4tet (E; below)Niamh Dunne (left), Tim Rogers (right), and the Rocky Top String Band (below)
Labels: Bands, Dance, Festivals, Folk, Gospel, Sessions, Visiting bands, Workshops
0 Comments:
Post a Comment
<< Home