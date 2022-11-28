TradFest tickets: 10% off, today ONLY
TradFest Temple Bar announce that today only (Cyber Monday, Mon. 28 Nov.) tickets to the coming TradFest shows can be bought at a 10% discount with the code CYBER10. The shows include the JigJam concert at the Grand Social on 26 Jan. at 8.00/8.30 p.m. Jigjam now consists of Jamie McKeogh (lead vocal, guitar), Daithi Melia (5-string banjo, dobro), Gavin Strappe (mandolin, tenor banjo), and Glaswegians Calum Morrison (bass) and Danny Hunter (fiddle).
© Richard Hawkins
